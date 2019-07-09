In India women and remove yourself of the uterus: the cause
In India, residents of some States decided to remove the uterus and other gynecological manipulations, not to remain without work. About it writes the local edition.
So, in one of the States in the West were more than 4500 such operations — most of the patients were women and 40 (and in some cases they are under 30 years old). In some cases this has led to serious complications — in many ways their development is associated with poor hygiene and lack of elementary sanitary rules.
We also know of cases where women were attended by non-resident drugs (purchased outside pharmacies) — this was done in order to get rid of menstrual cramps that prevent return to work. Most workers who take medicines girls aged 15 to 25 years.
Such an acute situation is associated with the stigma of menstruation in the country. On this subject many prefer not to speak and schoolgirl, pubescent, often stop going to school. Menstruating women were often forbidden to leave the house after sunset, to visit the temples, go to the kitchen.
The national Commission for the protection of women’s rights appealed to the leadership of the States, which was the situation described above, asking to take measures to prevent discrimination against women.
As previously reported "FACTS", doctors hospital of Singapore has removed 53-year-old woman a giant tumor of the uterus. Its weight, as reported by Live Science, was 28 pounds. Woman for a long time were afraid to seek medical help. In the hospital she came because I could not breathe normally and walk, being almost bedridden.
