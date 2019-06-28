In India, worshipped the crocodile that crawled into the temple
In the Indian state of Gujarat to the temple of Hindu goddess Khodiar crawled a large crocodile. It is reported by news Agency Asian News International.
The six-foot reptile got to the temple late in the evening. According to the head of the local forestry Department, she barely fit in the small room.
Look at the animal gathered crowd of believers. Because in the legend the goddess Khodiar moves riding on the crocodiles, they found his appearance a favorable sign, and at first would not let him come for the foresters.
“The crocodile was a giant, — said the head of the local forestry Department. — Due to the large number of believers who worshiped the crocodile, we had some difficulties with his salvation. Another problem was the small size of the sanctuary compared to the reptile”.
Despite this, foresters was able to pull the crocodile out of the temple and release it and the adjacent pond.
According to legend, Hoder was the daughter of Charan JI of Handicap born with Shiva. She grew up to be a formidable warrior, began to work miracles and was known as a goddess. Her temples are still found in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Mumbai.