In Indiana Python strangled woman in the house, where they found another 140 reptiles
In Indiana found a dead woman with a snake wrapped around her neck. The house was designed for collecting of reptiles, writes Metro.
According to police, on Wednesday, October 30, in Oxford about 8:51 p.m. 911 received a call about a woman dead body which was found with the 8-meter reticulated Python wrapped around her neck.
Medics arrived at the house, tried to save the victim, but to no avail. It later emerged that the deceased was a 36-year-old Laura Hurst from battle ground.
“Looks like she was strangled snake. Whether so it, we learn after the autopsy,” said Sergeant Kim Riley.
In addition to Python on the neck of the victim in the house found 140 snakes, 20 of which belonged to Hurst.
“She often visited this place. About 2 times a week,” said the state police.
It is obvious that the building was built as the “house of reptiles” and it belongs to the Benton County Sheriff don Munson.
The house has no signage or reference on what’s inside.
Sheriff Munson lives in the neighborhood and saw HART in the house on Wednesday evening.
He commented on the woman’s death as a “tragic accident”, adding that it is cooperating fully with the investigation.
The autopsy on the victim is scheduled for Friday, November 1.
