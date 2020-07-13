In Indiana, the 24-year-old girl was shot because the phrase ‘all lives matter’
On the night of July 5, the 24-year-old young mother from Indiana, was shot and killed in front of her fiance after he had pronounced the words: “All life is important” during an argument with supporters of the movement Black Lives Matter, writes The Daily Mail.
Jessica Doty Whitaker was walking with her fiancé Jose Ramirez and two friends near the Canal walk at approximately 3 a.m. July 5. According to Ramirez, in some point of communication one of the group used the slang version of words with ‘n’. Nearby people — four men and a woman — heard this and began to argue. Insulted, they chanted: “black Lives are important,” at the Whitaker or someone else from her group said, “All life is important”.
Robert Doty, the father of the victim, confirmed that this phrase said it was his daughter. According to Ramirez, both groups threatened each other with weapons, but eventually broke up.
“We thought they left, but they sat on St. Clair, waiting for when we go under the bridge. Then they shot her,” said Ramirez.
Reportedly, the suspect started shooting from a nearby bridge, and soon disappeared from the scene.
Ramirez says he hugged Whitaker, when she was already mortally wounded.
“I really was holding her when it happened. She just fell,” said he.
He admits that he returned fire at the suspect, but said it was “just a reaction”.
“I didn’t see anyone. I hope I didn’t hurt anyone,” says Ramirez.
Whitaker was taken to a local hospital where she died from her wounds.
“I will never be able to hug her, said the victim’s mother Arlena Doty. I just want that the perpetrators be brought to justice”.
Whitaker worked as a nurse at home. The next year she was going to marry Ramirez. She is survived by her three year old son Grayson.
“He has a mom that he probably won’t even remember this when you’re older,’ said Ramirez. The man cried when talking about his bride.
“She wasn’t supposed to die. She has a three year old son, whom she loved very much. It’s hard to tell him that his mother is in heaven, and if he wants to talk to her, he will have posmotret up and say, “I love you, mom.” While he doesn’t even understand what’s going on,” he says.
Whitaker is one of the three died in this area last week, and one of the many victims of firearms during the weekend in honor of independence Day.
Residents of Indianapolis called on city officials to make the area safer. Ramirez asked why the curfew was not imposed in the city centre.
“Our message is that the district remains a safe place,” said the captain of the city of Indianapolis office of Jerry Leary.
Close created a page on GoFundMe to cover funeral costs Whitaker and upbringing of her son. Already collected about $ 35,000. The goal of fundraising $ 1 million.
“Jessica was a wonderful mother, sister, daughter, fiancee, friend, aunt, cousin and colleague, reads the accompanying message. — It was loved by many and many will be missed. Everyone was happy while she was there. She doesn’t deserve such a death.”
On Facebook Robert Doty shared a few painful message after the sudden death of his daughter, and #JusticeforJessica.
— Have you ever missed someone so much that event that he thought about them, made you cry? one photo, which he shared said:
“I’m so emotionally lost, wrote her father in his Facebook. I love you, baby.”
Family members are encouraged to designate the movement Black Lives Matter as a terrorist group by repeating a similar statement by Rudy Giuliani, a supporter of President trump.
During the weekend in honor of independence Day in the USA there have been dozens of shootings and deaths. Police said at least 41 people received bullets in new York, six of them died in one night. 21-year-old man died after he was shot in the chest about 12: 45 a.m. July 5, in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Two hours later, 23-year-old man was shot in the back in Harlem and taken to the hospital. 40-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest on Sutter Avenue in Brooklyn. 19-year-old man was shot in the chest, and 27-year — old in the shoulder in East Flatbush. 19-year-old was later declared dead in hospital.
One of the children killed in Chicago, was identified by her family as a seven year old Natalie Wallace. The girl was playing near the house of his grandmother in the urban area of Austin during a party on the Fourth of July, when a car drove up, got out three men and began to shoot indiscriminately. Natalie was shot in the head.
“The heart of Chicago is broken, — said the head of the Chicago police Department Fred Waller. — We took the seven year old girl. She was visiting family. It is no more.”
Mayor Lori Lightfoot wrote on Twitter: “Tonight 7-year-old girl in Austin have joined the list of teenagers and children, whose hopes and dreams were cut short by the barrel of the gun. We can’t get used to it and harden. We are making progress in reducing the shooting, but we need to achieve greater success each of us.”
