In Indonesia came up with an original way of dealing with children’s dependency on gadgets
I hope the project will help children to use electronic gadgets less, but to local education authorities need time to assess this initiative.
An original way to overcome the addiction of schoolchildren from the Internet found in Indonesia.
There began program “Chechenizatsiya” — children hand out little chickens, and plant seeds, hoping that students will spend less time on electronic devices and more time to care for your Pets or sprouts.
Just gave away two thousand chickens, one thousand five hundred Chile seeds in 10 primary schools in the city of Bandung, writes Olitoria with reference to CNN.
In the beginning of this week held a symbolic ceremony to begin the program.
On average, Indonesians spend online for more than eight and a half hours a day is almost 2:00 more than the world average, according to Global Digital Report 2019.
Indonesian students look at Chicks in cages with signs that say “Please take care of me”
Recall that 80% of Ukrainian children are online more hours a day, 30% — more than three hours a day. Every fourth parents in Ukraine are monitoring gadgets for their children. Among the English — only 14% of parents know what their kids are busy on the Internet.