In Indonesia, the couple named their child Google
The boy was born 30 November 2018 31-year-old Andy Cachia Saputra the 27-year-old Ella Karina.
Andy said he always wanted to name his son in honor of a technology company, but could not decide. When a newborn is born, the father decided to give him the name Google.
“I chose the name, considering the brand names Microsoft, iPhone, iOs, Windows and many others. From religion, we have considered the names of the prophets. Not paid attention to traditional names,” said the father of Google.
Wife still suffering from the ridicule over the name, but my father is confident that his son will meet the expectations and will greatly assist the society as the Google search engine.