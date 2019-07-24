In Indonesia, the terrible Python swallowed woman, but she was still alive (video)
In Indonesia, the Python completely swallowed the local resident by the name of VA Chiba, who went on a corn field. About it writes USA Today.
It is reported that the inhabitant of the Indonesian island of Muna went for the crop in the field. She had to go home in a few hours, but the relatives did not wait.
One of the sisters Islands Chiba went on a search. Next to the field she discovered belongings missing and a flashlight. Soon the local residents went in search of a female. They discovered Python, inside of which was a giant production.
The men killed the snake and took from its stomach the missing VA Chiba. What was the surprise of the people when swallowed by the Python, the woman was alive and unharmed.
The victim refused hospitalization and went home to his family.
The woman said that on the field she was attacked by the Python. He enveloped her body and she lost consciousness. She regained consciousness only at the moment when the islanders pulled her out of the belly of a snake.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Australian Helen Richards suffered from the attack of the diamond Python, when I tried to use the bathroom. The Richards incident happened in the home of her sister-in-law in Brisbane, Queensland. According to the woman, she felt on my skin, sharp fangs, and decided that she was bitten by a green frog, but immediately realized that this animal has no teeth.
