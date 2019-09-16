In Instagram Zavorotnyuk deleted all comments
On the page in Instagram Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, which is in a critical condition in intensive care at a Moscow hospital, removed all comments. Subscribers cannot post messages under the posts of the actress. The last time Anastasia was active on the network six days ago. She published a photo in the image of the nanny Wiki from the TV series “My fair nanny”.
Also, the actress enjoyed successes eldest daughter Anne, who launched his own line of clothing and accessories.
Recall, rossm said that the car crash started failing organs. She is in a coma, on a ventilator. Doctors treating the actress palliative care.
Anastasia Zavorotnyuk was diagnosed with brain cancer. She was treated in a Polish hospital, but the therapy did not bring the expected result. Now the actress is in a private Oncology clinic in Moscow. On duty beside her mother and husband Peter Chernyshov. Native speaker as an actress does not comment.
