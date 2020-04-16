In “inter” in the attack can receive the “the Two Towers”
Olivier Giroud
Forward “Chelsea” Olivier Giroud and “inter” has entered the final phase of negotiations, which resulted in the world champion in 2018 in the national team of France may join the “Nerazzurri” in the upcoming transfer window, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.
While there is little disagreement on the term of a potential contract. The Milan club is ready to offer Giroud a two year contract with the possibility of legacie for another season. A 33-year-old striker wants the agreement to three years.
While Olivier and willing to take the pay cut from 8 million euros a year, which he gets at Chelsea, to 6.5 million
Inter can sign Giroud as a free agent after his contract with “pensioners” will expire within 2 months. Last winter Nerazzurri held talks with the Londoners about the transition of the Frenchman, but then the transfer did not take place.
Add that Giroud managed to 2018 5 months to play in Chelsea under the guidance of the current coach of “inter” Antonio Conte.
Note that Olivier is a classical example of a centre-forward – a tall, powerful, with the ability to play in imitation and on the second floor.
This “Tower” is already in the Milan club player of team Belgium Romelu Lukaku. And Giroud, who rarely went out in the start at Chelsea, in their desire to move to inter sees the opportunity to better prepare for Euro 2020, which postponed for a year.
It means that Conte intends to apply the tactics of team play in the attack with “Two Towers”.