In Iran, a devastating earthquake: new video effects
In the result of a powerful earthquake in Iran killed five people, and another 529 were injured. This is reported by Iranian media.
The earthquake occurred at night on November 8 in the North-West of Iran. The tremors caused widespread damage in some localities.
As stated by the Director of the center for medical care and disaster management in the province of East Azerbaijan, Farzad Rahmani, 31 injured were hospitalized, while others received outpatient treatment and was discharged.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, in the summer of last year in Iran there were three powerful earthquakes. The magnitude of the quake was a 4.6, 5.4 and 5.9 points. The number of victims has reached several hundred people.
