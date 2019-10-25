In Iran showed on TV interviews with the “double zombie” Angelina Jolie, which she gave in prison…
On state television of Iran showed an interview with the arrested star Instagram Sugar Tabard. The girl called “zombie twin” Angelina Jolie, was arrested in early October. She is accused of blasphemy, incitement to violence, as well as in income funds is unacceptable and promotion of the youth to corruption and violation of the dress code adopted in the country. An interview she gave in prison.
Sugar has presented as a clear example that social media is an evil that can destroy your life. The broadcasters stressed that the Sugar, which is the only child of divorced parents, was now studying at the University. Instead, she went after easy fame.
Sugar expressed regret about their behavior. “My childhood dream was to be famous,” — said 22-year-old Tabari, who became famous two years ago thanks to their edited photos. “My mother encouraged me to stop, but I didn’t listen. Sometimes the words of a stranger or friend can be more important than the mother’s opinion,” said Iranian.
“Now I don’t look like my photoshopped pictures,” said Tabar. She also says not to be like Jolie, and wanted to remind the heroine of the animated film “Corpse bride”.
Many, according to Daily Mail, found an interview with the “humiliating spectacle” and concluded that Sugar was forced to speak on television, to others it was nepovadno. “They showed Sugar because of her makeup and a tattoo, due to the fact that she is the daughter of divorced couples, due to the fact that she earns money on the account in Instagram. You can continue to talk about freedom in Iran,” “If she knew that commits such a terrible crime, taking videos, it would take something less dangerous and more useful — for example, embezzlement, theft and murder,” sarcastically wrote in social networks.
However, there were a lot of those that believes that Sugar got what he deserved.
A frame from “the Corpse bride”
