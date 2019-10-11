In Iran women for the first time in 38 years, visited the stadium, and the team immediately have scored 14 goals in an official match (video)
At this time in the stands during historical events
In the second round of group qualifying for the world Cup 2022 team Game in Qatar hosted the national team of Cambodia.
The fight had historical consequences are not due to the fact that the hosts scored 14 unanswered goals (7 each half) game for the first time since 1981, was allowed to watch at the stadium to women. To make such a move Iran urged FIFA.
It is worth noting that the match women was allocated 4 thousand tickets. However, women’s location is more reminiscent of reservation for women has been allocated a separate sector, where men were banned. We will remind, the Iranian cheerleader set himself on fire in protest against a ban on visiting stadiums
