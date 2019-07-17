In Iraq was shot by Turkish diplomats (photo)
In the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan Erbil attack occurred at a restaurant, where the members of the Turkish Consulate.
As reported by Reuters, the unknown opened fire from firearms. Killing the Deputy Consul General of Turkey and his two escorting diplomats.
Shooters were few.
The restaurant is located on the way to Erbil airport.
Responsibility for the shooting have not yet taken one, but I suspect the Turks of Kurdish separatists.
The Turkish Embassy in Baghdad confirmed the reports about the attack and the death of its employees, but the exact position is not disclosed.
Note, between Turks and Kurds undergo periodic military clashes. In January 2017 the General staff of Turkey has officially announced the beginning of operation “Olive branch” against Kurdish forces in the Syrian Affleck. In June 2018 Turkey launched a military operation against terrorists in the Iraqi city of Sinjar and Kandil. In January 2018, the Kurds shot down a plane from the Turkish air force.
