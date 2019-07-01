In Iraq, we found the ruins of the Palace of an ancient lost civilization
An international team of archaeologists made an important discovery in Northern Iraq. In shoaling due to the drought the reservoir Mosul dam was made by the ruins of the ancient Palace.
The age structure was estimated at 3,400 years. According to scientists, it was built in the era of the Empire of Mittani, one of the most enigmatic and poorly known pre-Christian civilizations.
Researchers have managed to infiltrate inside the Palace and found there ten cuneiform tablets – now they are trying to decipher.
In addition, the remains of the wall colors – bright blue and red colors, reports .
Historians believe that most of the palaces of the ancient Near East was decorated with frescoes, but survived only a few fragments.
The discovery of wall paintings in the “underwater” Palace can be called an archaeological sensation.
It is noted that this area was flooded during the dam construction in the mid 1980-ies.
Scientists in 2010 determined that the water hiding the ancient buildings, but has not been able to reach them.
They hope that will be able to read cuneiform tablets and to get more information about the Empire of Mittani.
It is known that in the XV-XVI centuries BC under its dominion were large areas of Northern Mesopotamia and Syria. But even the capital has still failed to establish for certain.
