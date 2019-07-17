In Iraqi Kurdistan killed a Turkish diplomat (PHOTOS)

The Turkish Vice Consul was killed in the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan Erbil in an attack by armed men, according to the Iraqi channel Al Sumaria.

According to initial reports, killed three employees of the Turkish Consulate. However, it turned out that one of the victims survived. Assault with a firearm was committed in that moment, when the diplomat and his companions had dinner in the restaurant. The area of the incident was cordoned off by security forces, reports “Interfax”.

The Ministry of foreign Affairs of Turkey confirmed the death of an employee of the Consulate General in Iraq during the attack in Erbil. “Our Consulate in the Iraqi Erbil were killed in an armed attack outside the Embassy”, – said in a communiqué.

The report says that Ankara “continues to work closely with the Iraqi authorities for the operational establishment of the attackers”. This is the first time that diplomats were attacked in Erbil, reports TASS.

The official representative of the Turkish President Ibrahim Kalin promised that Ankara will respond in who was behind the attack on Turkish diplomats. “I Express my deep condolences to the relatives of the consular officer, who was killed during a brutal attack in Erbil. We are working on finding the perpetrators. Those who are behind the attack, will get our answer,” the representative wrote Erdogan on Twitter.

The situation commented the head of Turkey. “I condemn the attack on our consular staff in Erbil, We continue to make efforts together with Iraqi authorities to ensure that criminals were arrested in the nearest future”, – wrote President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his Twitter page.

The Iraqi foreign Ministry also condemned the killing of the diplomat and its accompanying Iraqi province of Erbil (part of the Kurdish Autonomous region (KAR), having the status of broad autonomy within Iraq). This was announced on Wednesday the official representative of the Iraqi foreign Ministry, Ahmed al-Sahaf.

“We condemn the incident that happened with the Turkish diplomat in Erbil and Iraqi escort, and also led to the wounding of one man,” said the spokesman.

U.S. Secretary of state Michael Pompeo called the incident in Erbil act of wanton violence. “We strongly condemn the recent attack in Erbil, where he was killed at least one Turkish diplomat. There can be no justification for such acts of unwarranted violence, – said the state Secretary. – The United States confirmed its commitment to support the government and people of Turkey and Iraq.” Statement by Secretary of state published on the state Department website.