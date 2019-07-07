In Israel at the age of one hundred years has died the founder of the Moscow Helsinki group Malva Landa (PHOTO)

In Israel at the age of 100 years died, a human rights activist and co-founder of the Moscow Helsinki group (MHG), Malva Landa, reported the website of the MHG. She skonchalas July 3 in the city of Haifa. The date and place of farewell is not reported.

“Amazing, bright, very brave man. In recent years, Malva Landa was seriously ill, lived in a nursing home in Israel surrounded by family and doctors,” – said in the message.

Malva Landa was born on 14 Aug 1918 in Odessa. Having graduated from the Moscow geological prospecting Institute, worked as a geologist. In the 1970s, was involved in human rights activities. She was writing collective petitions, defended political prisoners, went on dates and in exile, came to the courts.

Malva Landa was among 11 people who in may 1976 signed the founding document on the establishment of the organization. The human rights activist said that comes into the band to “more effectively to expose the situation of human rights in the world’s first country of socialism”. She has prepared many of the documents of the Helsinki group, participated in press conferences and met with Western journalists in Moscow.

After his arrest in 1977 Alexander Ginzburg Malva Landa together with Kronid Lubarsky and Tatyana Khodorovich became the administrator founded by Alexander Solzhenitsyn Fund to help political prisoners.

Malva Landa was twice in exile in Siberia and Kazakhstan. For the first time in 1976 after being accused of setting fire to their own house, the second in 1980 for “distribution of obviously false information defaming the Soviet system”.

The Soviet authorities offered her to emigrate, but she refused. In Israel, a human rights activist moved in 2015.

In March 2010 she signed a petition Russian opposition “Putin must go”.