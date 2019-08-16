In Israel discovered the Church of the New Testament, built over the house of apostles of Jesus
In the words of a group of American and Israeli archaeologists, the Church of the Apostles, which, according to Tradition, was built over the house of disciples Peter and Andrew, was discovered near the sea of Galilee in Israel.
Experts from the Institute of archaeology at the Kinneret College, Israel, and Nyack College in new York have unearthed the site of El ARAJ on the North shore of the sea of Galilee. Archaeologists believe that El ARAJ is the site of the ancient Jewish fishing village of Bethsaida, which later became the Roman city of Julias, writes Fox News.
Professor Stephen Notley College Nyack told that the previous excavation unit in this location have found evidence for the existence of the Church, such as pieces of marble from the altar and a small gold-plated blocks that were used to decorate the Church walls.
“These discoveries have told us that the Church is waiting to be found somewhere nearby,” he explained.
Following the prompts, archaeologists discovered mosaic floors of the Church.
“So wonderful to see these beautifully decorated floors after they were buried under the earth for almost 1500 years,” explained Notley.
This Church was mentioned by early Christian pilgrims, in particular the Bavarian Bishop Willibald in the year 725 ad.
“Willibald asserts that the Church was built at Bethsaida over the house of Peter and Andrew, the former one of the first disciples of Jesus,” said Notley.
The Professor explained that the opening of the Church it is important at least for two reasons.
“Firstly, until the recent discovery, many scientists questioned its existence. Although it is mentioned in Byzantine pilgrimage routes, many consider these references erroneous. It is equally important that the Church specifies that in the Christian community there was a living memory about the location of Bethsaida, home of Peter, Andrew and Philip,” said the scientist.
The Roman city of Julias formed on the territory of the Jewish fishing village of Bethsaida in the first century of our era. New Testament Bethsaida, home of apostles Peter, Andrew and Philip. Jesus also healed a blind man in Bethsaida.
While in the 4th and 5th centuries ad this site apparently was unoccupied, the local Christian community still remembered where the village of the New Testament.
“The opening of the Church strengthens our position in regard to the fact that El ARAJ must be considered a major candidate for the name Bethsaida-Julias from the New Testament,” — said Notley.
Experts believe that the next season of excavations at El-ARAJ will reveal more of the secrets of an ancient place, and plan to completely unearth the ancient Byzantine Church.
“While we found some of the southern rooms of the Church, probably the southern passage. At the end of this season we have only begun to uncover the mosaics there, which is probably the nave, the Central part of the Church,” explained Notley.