In Israel have found the ruins of the ancient city, which could be referred to in the Bible
Israeli archaeologists have suggested that they were able to find mentioned in the Bible, the ancient Philistine city of Ziklag, which king David hid from the messengers the pursuing king Saul, informs RIA “news”.
During excavations in the South-West of the country, the researchers found the ruins of the ancient settlements of the Philistines, over which were artifacts of the reign of David and more new buildings with traces of destruction.
The ruins date back to the XII-XI centuries BC. Among them, the researchers found, in particular tools, ceramic vessels, oil lamps and hidden in the floor offerings to the deities. Experts also found that the buildings were destroyed by fire, which corresponds to the biblical texts on Ziklag.
Scientists have noted that the search for the ancient city was investigated 12 alleged places of his presence, however, none of them were found Philistine built near the settlements of the time of king David.
The city of Ziklag is mentioned in the old Testament. According to the biblical texts, king Achish allowed David and his supporters take refuge in him from his pursuers. The city was destroyed during a RAID of the tribe Amalekites, who burned him and took the inhabitants into captivity.
