In Israel, the raging protests by the Ethiopian community due to the death of 19-year-old boy from the hands of the police (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Representatives of the Ethiopian community in Israel are going to go on picket to the house of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Caesarea in the third day of protests over the death of 19-year-old immigrant from Ethiopia Solomon Did. About it reports NEWSru.co.il. The tragedy occurred on 30 June in Qiryat Haim’s shot a policeman, who was not in the line of duty.

Police claims that broke up a fight of young people, and they began to throw stones at him. The police fired into the ground, but the bullet allegedly ricocheted and hit him in the chest Take. Friends of the murdered claim that there was no fight, but a policeman demanded that they empty your pockets. One of the Teens roughly said, and then the policeman pulled out a gun.

According to Israeli media, the autopsy of the body Has extracted the bullet, which on one side was completely crushed. This, according to experts, confirms the police version that he wasn’t aiming at the boy. Meanwhile, many members of the Ethiopian community claim that the police fired, because before him was a colored man. Police officer placed under house arrest.

From 1 June throughout Israel held a protest representatives of the Ethiopian community. On the evening of 2 July demonstrations got out of control and turned into riots. Protesters burned tires and cars, threw stones at police and blocked the highway, causing some Israelis get to the house more than six hours. In Haifa, protesters threw a Molotov cocktail at the police Department.

In the second day of protests medical assistance required 87 victims, among which 47 officers, 26 demonstrators, nine passers-by and drivers, including one journalist, and one employee of the fire Department. The protesters damaged six ambulances and four ambulance and motorcycle paramedics ambulance.

Suffered a total of 111 law enforcement officers were detained 136 people. The police most of the time did not intervene, except in cases of serious threat to life and property, and only around 21:00 on Tuesday began to disperse the demonstrators and to release the track. Open road was only about midnight. The police inaction has led in some places to serious conflicts between demonstrators and stuck in traffic jams for drivers.

Near the intersection Azrieli in tel Aviv crowd almost lynched the driver, tried to pass through blocked intersection. As a result the driver and rescued him, police were injured, and the car burned. There was also pelted with stones and metal rods fire truck while attempting to extinguish a car set on fire. On the Ayalon highway was beaten by the motorcyclist and his motorcycle was damaged. At the southern entrance to Ashdod was injured by a stone, the driver, tried to break through the protesters blocked the road.

Netanyahu later in the evening on 2 July, expressed his condolences to the Ethiopian community that is “the way” Israel urged not to block roads and work together to solve problems, respecting the law. The police were ordered to act tougher in the suppression of riots.

Wednesday in social networks spread information about the resumption of protests and overlapping of the important tracks across the country. High probability that the demonstration will be held at the entrance to the international airport named Ben-Gurion in tel Aviv.