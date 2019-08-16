In Israel, the terrorist rammed the men’s car at the bus stop (video 18+)
In Israel the car is under the control of the Palestinian drove into a group of people at the bus stop. Injured two young Israelis, 17 and 19. The youngest suffered multiple injuries and while unconscious, as the senior is assessed as moderate.
PE happened near the village of Elazar in the West Bank of the Jordan river. The police used the weapon and shot the attacker. His car overturned in a ditch.
The investigation revealed that there is reason to believe the attack on civilians is intentional and premeditated. The driver used the car with Israeli number, giving greater freedom of movement. The investigators say that the attacks of this kind are often recorded in 2015-2016.
On the eve near the Temple mount in the Old city of Jerusalem, police had to use weapons after two terrorists attacked with a knife on police officers. Police officer stabbed in the hand. One of the attackers was shot dead on the spot, the second has received severe gunshot Queenie and died later in hospital.
Recall, August 11 at Jerusalem, happened the riots. Injured more than 60 people.
