In Israel, they brought out the seven commandments of longevity: what you need to live to 100+ years
Average life expectancy, which at the beginning of the 20th century was only 45 years, by its end exceeded 80. Today, in many countries, people live long and most often happily. Because there is a direct relationship between these concepts.
However, in addition to happiness, there are many other factors that affect life expectancy, the Vesti newspaper writes.
Japanese Secret
The Japanese today live on average the longest in the world. Why this happens, no one can say for sure. Most experts believe that “longevity mode” is built into Japanese culture itself, including culinary culture.
It is known, for example, that the Japanese mainly consume rice and seafood, which contain much less carbohydrates and fats than the traditional European food. They hardly eat meat, but they do indulge in soy, which is rich in vitamin E (an antioxidant) and is 40% protein, which is almost like fish or meat.
It's hard to say that the Japanese – sports fans. They just prefer to walk a lot, including stairs to high floors, refusing the elevator.
Israel is not bad at all
The World Organization health (WHO) at the end of July published a new report on the average life expectancy on the planet. The data is given for 2016, as the processing of statistics takes time.
So, according to data for 2016, the average life expectancy in the world was 72 years. Israel ranks 14th in this ranking, but statistics show a slight decrease in the indicator: from 84.3 to 84.2 years for women and from 80.3 to 80.2 years for men. Thus, in the world ranking, the average life expectancy of Israeli women dropped from 7th to 12th place, and for men – from 4th to 8th.
20 countries with the highest life expectancy (WHO data):
1. Japan – 84.2
2. Switzerland – 83.3
3. Spain – 83.1
4. Australia – 82.9
< p class="p1"> 5. France – 82.9
6. Singapore – 82.9
7. Italy – 82 ,8
8. Canada – 82.8
9. South Korea – 82.7
10. Norway – 82.5
11. Iceland – 82.4
12. Luxembourg – 82.4
p>
13. Sweden – 82.4
14. Israel – 82.3
15. New Zealand – 82.2
16. Austria – 81.9
17. Netherlands – 81.6
18. Iceland – 81.5
19. Malta – 81.5
20. Portugal – 81.5
In the US, people live on average to 78.5 years, in Russia – up to 70.4.
People live the least in Africa. In South Africa, for example, people die on average at age 53; in Sierra Leone – at 53.1, Chad – at 54.3, Nigeria at 55.2, Somalia – at 55.4, in South Sudan – at 58.6.
Blue Zones
Term “Blue Zones&# 8221; was first introduced by the Belgian demographer Michel Poulain – this is how he marked regions where people live longer than average.
Five geographical areas where people live statistically the longest were assigned to these zones: Okinawa (Japan); the island of Sardinia (Italy); Nicoya Peninsula (Costa Rica); the island of Ikaria (Greece) and the city of Loma Linda in the state of California (USA). and genetics.
So, for example, in Sardinia, residents mainly eat plant foods, and also engage in physical labor. In Okinawa, there is a special communal way; on the Nicoya Peninsula, residents avoid processed foods; in Loma Linda there is also a special communal way, and almost all members of the community – vegetarians; on the island of Icaria, the traditional Mediterranean diet is common.
In general, in the “blue zones” the following common characteristics were identified:
- The main value is the family
- Almost complete cessation of smoking and alcohol
- Major plant-based food
- Constant physical activity
- High involvement in social life – for all ages, respect older people
- Increased presence of legumes in the diet
Money and long life
Those who have more money usually live longer. Those who have the means to afford good food, regular exercise, and freedom from financial worries live to a more mature age than those who are busy surviving.
Some of the wealthiest people on the planet are the inhabitants of Monaco with a population of about 35,000 people. Tourism, casinos, luxury boutiques, beautiful beaches provide a small state with large incomes, which the government shares with the people. Here, for example, there is no income tax, health care is free and many other financial benefits.
In Singapore, where the people also live very well, in addition to income, the emphasis is on health care and healthy eating. It also has some of the toughest environmental laws.
Ever since the 1980s, when there was a sharp increase in life expectancy, the Singapore authorities have developed a special program for the elderly. It is believed that medicine for people of the golden age is one of the best in the world.
The meaning of life and longevity
According to scientists, a person lives exactly as much as he wants to live. In other words, when life loses its meaning, then everything ends.
As a rule, centenarians are those who lead an active lifestyle until a very old age, feel included in social processes, do not consider themselves a burden and see the point in continuing their days.
Besides this live long where the younger generation respects and cares for the older one. This is the case in Japan, for example. Experience, wisdom and knowledge are respected in this country: a veteran will not be thrown out here just because he has crossed the retirement age limit (67 years).
In Israel, too, children take care of their parents. It is not uncommon for children to take estranged parents into their home so that they do not feel alone. True, Israeli employers should learn from their Japanese colleagues.
Confidence in the future is one of the factors in the quality of life and longevity, respectively.
7 commandments of longevity
Humanity has not yet learned how to influence the rate of aging and has not invented the elixir of youth. However, everyone is able to extend the active phase of life.
Summing up all of the above, we can formulate 7 general recommendations on how to achieve this:
- Eat plant-based foods, avoid unhealthy foods
- Physical activity – moderate but regular
- The meaning of life – not to lose it
- Stop smoking
- Alcohol moderation
- Family and social relationships: loneliness – our biggest enemy
- Genes: they do matter, but they don't determine fate. Physical and mental health is in our hands.