In Istanbul a teenager heroically caught fell from the window of a child (video)
In the Turkish city of Istanbul by 17-year-old native of Algeria Fewzi Sabat was able to catch a two-year Doha Mohammed who fell from a second floor window. This writes The Mirror.
It is reported that the mother was supposed to watch the baby while cooking. Fauzi I was working nearby and noticed a girl who stood too close to the window. The teenager managed to catch the baby on the fly — a girl only slightly touched the ground.
Feusi he says, only “did what was necessary.”
The family of the rescued child believes Fauzi hero.
We will remind that last year in the Network there was shocking video, filmed in one of the residential areas of Astana — the capital of Kazakhstan. Seven-year-old boy, were left home alone, got bored and decided to go outside. Because the front door was locked and the kid was cut with a knife the mosquito net on the window, climbed out and tried to go down. Standing on the street, people noticed a child hanging on the 10th floor and began to shout. Fortunately, the calls for help were heard by 28-year-old neighbor boy from the bottom Artem Karev. The neighbors called the ambulance and rescuers. The child’s mother, who was standing during the incident on the street, lost consciousness.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the Latvian firefighters saved the life of a man who fell from the window from the fourth floor, catching his legs. Then the rescuers received a signal that the man was going to jump out of the window of the fourth floor. Thanks to the kindness of neighbors, firefighters were able to get to the apartment on the floor below and get ready to catch the man. Also they are using climbing equipment tried to get him off the roof, but his hands slipped, and he began to fall. Firefighters that were on the floor below, managed to catch it on the fly by the legs and pulled through the window.
