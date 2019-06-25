In Istanbul re-election, again won by the opponent of Erdogan (PHOTO)

The head of the Supreme election Commission (CEC) of Turkey Sadi güven said on Monday about the victory of the candidate from the main opposition Republican people’s party (CHP) Ekrem Imamoğlu on elections of the mayor of Istanbul, last June 23.

“The election turnout amounted to 84.5%. Imamoğlu scored 54,21% of the votes, [the candidate from headed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of the justice and development Binali] Yildirim – 44,99%,” – said the head of the CEC, the TV channel CNN Turk.

According to Guven, to challenge the election results in the Istanbul office of the CEC within two days, reports TASS.

A second vote was being held in Istanbul on June 23 after the Higher electoral Board of Turkey decided to cancel results of elections on March 31. Then Imamoğlu ahead of Yildirim typing 4,171 million votes (during the re-election voted for him 4 million 742 thousand voters).

Turkish party leader appealed to the Higher election Commission with a demand to cancel the outcome of the March elections and to repeat them in connection with irregularities in the vote. After that, the electoral Commission canceled the results of voting and withdrew the certificate of recognition by the mayor of the candidate from IUU fishing.

Ekrem Imamoğlu, who won re-election in Istanbul ahead of his opponent Binali Yildirim of by 9.22%, broke the record set by former mayor of Istanbul Bedrettin by Dalan 35 years ago. 26 March 1984 Dalan was elected the first mayor of the city, receiving the support of 49,7% of the voters.

And the current President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan gained only 25.2% of the votes in the elections in Istanbul in 1994, when he began his political career as mayor of Istanbul, writes Ahval.

Note that the ruling party is losing ground for the first time in 17 years. Opposition candidates won not only in Istanbul but also in other major cities – Izmir (member of IUU fishing tunc Soyer) and the capital Ankara (member of the NRP Mansour Yavash). Only candidates NRP voters voted in 21 provinces, including Antalya and Adana.

While the ruling justice and development party (AKP) won the elections to local authorities in 39 provinces of Turkey. In particular, its candidates won the elections for mayor of Bursa, Gaziantep, Trabzon, Samsun, Kayseri.

At elections to bodies of local self-government, which in Turkey are held every five years, are elected mayors of cities, heads of municipalities, village and district headmen and members of village councils, reported RIA “Novosti”.