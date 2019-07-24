In Italy crashed helicopter with the Russians, flying from lake Como (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Italian authorities are investigating the circumstances of the crash of a private helicopter, which was carrying a man and a woman who had Russian citizenship. Information about the plane crash confirmed by the Russian Embassy, which is in contact with law enforcement.

“According to the Italian side, July 22, around 19:00 near the island of Gorgona, Tuscany region, fell into the sea the Robinson R66 helicopter with two Russian citizens on Board. At the crash site rescue work”, – stated in the message of Embassy on Twitter.

Presumably, the crashed helicopter belonged to 37-year-old citizen of Russia. On Board he was with a woman, reports “Interfax”. Body Russians found and raised from the water, and the search for the men continued. In the search area, there were strong sea currents, so that the body could be attributed to several miles away from the crash site of a rotorcraft.

The crashed helicopter was flying to Sardinia from the shores of lake Como. The wreckage of the helicopter managed to lift from the bottom using scuba divers. According to RBC, the body of the deceased woman was inside the helicopter.

Publishing Livorno Today said that the crashed helicopter belonged to the Amateur diving and flying to Maxim Sychev.

Add that lake Como is a favorite place of rest of world celebrities as well as wealthy Russians. There are two villas that are owned by the “Kremlin celebrationist” Vladimir Solovyov. The investigation devoted to his Italian property, carried out based Alexei Navalny Fund of struggle against corruption.