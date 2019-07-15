In Italy discovered an Arsenal of weapons for fighting in the Donbas the Pro-Russian mercenaries (photos)
In Italy the police in the investigation of cases of mercenaries who fought on the side of Pro-Russian militants in the Donbas seized from right-wing radicals Arsenal of weapons. conducted by the carabinieri in Liguria, Milan, Parma and Modena. In prison there were six neo-Nazis, which the Pro-Russian mercenaries recruited to send to the Donbass.
As reports “gromadske”, weapons and Nazi symbols, was confiscated in several cities of Italy — in the provinces of Turin, Varese, Pavia, Novara and forlì. The Arsenal consisted of nine combat guns, 20 men, 306 firearms and even missiles “air-air” produced in France with a mark of belonging to the armed forces of Qatar.
Arrested three persons — the citizens of Italy who tried to sell the weapon.
The operation was part of a broader investigation of participation of Italian right-wing radicals in the armed conflict in the Donbass on the side of Pro-Russian forces. Investigators intercepted telephone conversation of one of the Italian fighters in Ukraine, in which he discussed the purchase of weapons through intermediaries. Probably then it was planned to use in the conflict in the Donbass.
We will remind, the court of the Italian city of Pavia issued an unjust sentence the serviceman of National guard of Ukraine Vitaly Marcelo, and sentenced him to 24 years in prison. Marcia acknowledged involved in the killing of Italian photographer Andrea Rokkelli and Russian interpreter Andrei Mironov, who died under Slavonic in 2014.
Currently, the protection of Ukrainian preparing an appeal against the decision of the court.
The Zelensky President of Ukraine instructed the foreign Ministry of Ukraine and the Prosecutor General to ensure continuous contact with a convicted Ukrainian with the purpose of his return to Ukraine.
