In Italy found an island where no one had contracted the coronavirus: scientists puzzled
Oncologist from the University of Milan Paola Muti found that on the Italian island of Giglio none of the locals haven’t caught COVID-19, despite the contact with infected. This writes the “Observer”.
On the island lives about 800 people.
The first infected with the coronavirus in Giglio became a 60-year-old man arrived on the island in February. He attended the funeral of a relative and, according to Muti, constantly coughing. The same day he was back on the ferry to the mainland and three weeks later died in hospital.
Later, on March 5, arrived to the island 3 more infected person. One of them, a German, who a few days, talked to friends from Giglio, including in eating places. Few weeks due to heavy cough it examined and identified a coronavirus. Male isolated themselves in a house on the island.
There were other known cases, including islanders who lived in Australia for two years, and then in mid-March, returned to Giglio during the quarantine to see her parents. According to Muti, three days after arriving on Giglio, he developed moderate temperatures. He isolated themselves in the house of his parents.
However, none of the locals never got sick.
Of the approximately 800 inhabitants of the island of 723 people agreed to be tested for the presence of antibodies. They found only one elderly man who arrived on the same boat that the visitor from Germany.
Dr. Armando Schiaffino, the only doctor of the island for the past 40 years, expressed concern about the potential local outbreaks COVID-19.
“Every time there is a normal childhood disease such as scarlet fever, measles or chicken pox, a few days catch almost everything,” said the medic.
Intrigued by why “the virus apparently did not interact” with the indigenous population of the island, the Dregs have not come to any conclusions. She said she plans to record their research for eventual publication.
Paola Muti suggested that the islanders were not exposed to a sufficient number of coronavirus infection to get infected.
