In Italy, hail the size of an orange, 18 people were hospitalized (PHOTO) (PHOTO)

Wind, rain and large hail fell Wednesday morning on the Adriatic coast of Italy. In Pescara with injuries and wounds in the hospital were treated 18 people, according to the newspaper La Repubblica.

Bad weather brought in the Abruzzo region of heavy precipitation with hail. Its dimensions, according to the publication, had reached five inches in diameter, and on the published images even more hailstones – the size of an orange. The victims, among whom was a pregnant woman, mainly received injuries to the head, including the face.

In Pescara hail damaged roofs and Windows of homes and car Windows. Traffic in the city is difficult because of the water flow. Similar problems with floodings are observed in other cities of the region, RIA “Novosti”.

In the neighbouring regions of Molise and Emilia-Romagna hail damaged cars and crops. In the photos from sea shores are visible upside-down umbrellas and sunbeds. And the swimmers were saved from the disaster fled, trying to find shelter. In the area of Ravenna, the sea was visible tornado, reports Euronews.

In connection with the weather service and civil defense has established the orange level of danger on part of the territory of Tuscany. Yellow threat level is valid in most provinces in almost all regions of the North and centre of Italy: Lombardy, Lazio, Umbria, Liguria, Veneto and others.