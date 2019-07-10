In Italy, hail the size of an orange, was injured about twenty people (video)
In Italy, in the municipality of Pescara (Abruzzo region) fell abnormal hail the size of an egg, injuring 18 people. About it reports NTV with a reference to the Agency ANSA.
18 people with wounds caused huge hailstones, entered the hospital emergency room. The hospital was a pregnant woman with wounds to the face and head.
It is reported that the victims suffered head injuries and wounds they suture.
In one of the hospitals due to the bad weather in a critical situation, as the water flooded the first floor, so all operating was forced to stop working.
Water also flooded the Parking lot with about two dozen cars of hospital staff. It is reported that the water level at the site is now 2 meters.
In addition, the hail caused serious damage to the city: damaged cars, broken glass in Windows, broken roofs of houses.
As previously reported “FACTS”, France was swept by a powerful storm, causing damage to towns and agricultural land. Across the country there were 10 thousand lightning strikes, sometimes there was a huge hail the size of a tennis ball.
