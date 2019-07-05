In Italy, the tigers killed a world famous trainer
In Italy died world-renowned trainer Ettore Weber. 61-year-old actor broke his students — four tigers. The tragedy occurred on 4 July at 19:30 local time during a rehearsal.
The circus Orfei — the most popular circus in Italy — was from 15 June on the road near the city of Bari. It is not clear why the predators attacked the Weber.
The newspaper La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno reports that the assistants tried to ward off tigers from lying on the side of the trainer, but nothing worked. As a result, predators at least half an hour tormented the dying Weber. When it still managed to pick up, it was too late — inflicted wounds proved fatal.
Currently, the authorities take a decision on the tigers. Italian media believe that animals obviously can be put down.
