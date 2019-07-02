In Italy the tractor to the visit of Putin drew on the field of Prince Vladimir

July 2, 2019

В Италии тракторист к визиту Путина нарисовал на поле князя Владимира

Well-known Italian artist Dario Gambarin for the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Vatican, drew on the field of Prince Vladimir, reports the Agency RIA “Novosti”.

It is noted that the Portrait was about 200 meters in length, with an area of 24 thousand sq. m.

Gambarin famous for unusual vision of the creative process: instead of canvas and brushes, he uses a tractor and a field.

According to the Italian, he wanted to make a gift to the Russian leader, as six years ago during the meeting with the Pontiff Putin presented him with the Vladimir icon of the mother of God.

Earlier, Gambarin tractor painted portraits of such world leaders as Vladimir Putin, XI Jinping, Pope Francis, Barack Obama, Nelson Mandela and others.

Pope Francis will receive Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vatican city on 4 July.

