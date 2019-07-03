In Italy, the volcano awoke on the island, where the rest wealthy tourists: there are victims (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

The volcano on the island of Stromboli just North of Sicily threw a column of smoke after a series of explosions and eruptions, according to the national Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, Italy. In addition, at least one person was killed and another one (citizen of Brazil) has been affected by the eruption. On Wednesday reported by the newspaper Corriere Della Sera with reference to the fire Department of the city of Messina.

According to her, we are talking about the tourists that walked down the slope. The information about the deceased confirmed the mayor of Lipari Marco Giorgianni, reports TASS. Two tourists had to be rescued with the help of a fire helicopter.

According to eyewitnesses, the slope of the mountains flow two streams of lava. Falling ash caused a number of fires on a small island known as a Playground for the rich tourists.

As reports local newspaper La Sicilia, the part of the holidaymakers after the explosions panicked and hastened to throw himself into the sea.

The witnesses are located within 20 kilometers of the island of Lipari reported that they had heard the roar. Half of the island of Stromboli is not visible because of the smoke that rises up, passes RIA “news”.

The coast guard has stated its readiness to evacuate the island of all comers, but noted that the reasons for the evacuation of no. Presumably, Stromboli, there are about hundreds of tourists.

The island of Stromboli belongs to the Aeolian Islands North of Sicily. The Stromboli volcano has three active crater. Its last major eruption occurred in 2009.

Note that the island of Stromboli before attracted and influential Russians. From its shores in 2010 was detained on the yacht by police Russian tourist in shorts, which identified her Saratov Governor Pavel Ipatova. Law enforcement officers mistook him for the Russian mafia.