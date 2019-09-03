In Italy there is a “fresco” with the militants Zakharchenko: network of anger
“Fresco” with a picture liquidated the leader of the militants “DNR” Alexander Zakharchenko appeared in one of the parks in Italy. This was stated by the leader of the mission of the terrorist organization “DNR” in Italy Maurizio Marrone.
“This image was the initiative of three young Italian artists who participated in the projects of our mission. Work has appeared in our Park “Dora”, which the government took for such free the images, so I don’t think this image will soon erase”, — said a source in the Russian media.
In social networks actively discussing this case.
“In Turin there was the graffiti with the image of the liquidated terrorists Alexander Zakharchenko. And yet, it turns out that in Italy there is “representation DND” and his “head” gives an interview, repeating the theses of the Kremlin propaganda”, — wrote one Twitter user.
“It’s the money, Salvador. And KGB reservists. Watch the series “the Americans.” All the questions disappear”, added the second.
“It was in Italy and it was the beginning of fascism…” reminded a third.
In turn, the blogger and the coordinator of the project “Infopost” Valery paly has noticed that the creature whose photographs appeared in the Russian media, can not be attributed to graffiti or other forms of street art. Most likely the image is printed on two A4 sheets and then the sheets were bonded, inserted into the frame and glued to a solid basis, perhaps the sheet of plywood. In addition, given that the photo exists in a single view, there is no doubt that the picture was taken in Turin. According to the blogger, all these manipulations propagandists had one purpose: to throw these theme Zakharchenko and his alleged popularity in Europe.
I wrote “FACTS” previously, the network showed another bust of the former leader of the terrorist organization “Donetsk national Republic” Alexander Zakharchenko, opened in Donetsk on the anniversary of the death of action.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter