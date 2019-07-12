In Italy there is an investigation ‘the case of the Dolls’ on the financing by the Kremlin party’s Vice-Prime Minister and ‘friend’ of Putin (PHOTO)

The Prosecutor’s office of Milan is investigating possible corruption schemes with the participation of representatives of the Italian party “Northern League” (2018 just “the League”) and the Kremlin. On Thursday in the press again, the information appeared that the leadership of the “League” could count on a multimillion-dollar funding from Russia in exchange for help in lobbying the oil deal.

The website BuzzFeed published an audio recording and full transcript of the negotiations of three Russians and three Italians, among whom was Gianluca Savoini, colleague Matteo Salvini, one of the leaders of the “League”, Deputy Prime Minister and interior Minister of Italy. Salvini himself maintains that he received from Moscow only “doll” in the form of a gift for my daughter.

According to BuzzFeed, the meeting lasted more than an hour. During the talks discussed “terms of the transaction for the secret transfer of tens of millions of dollars from Russian oil party “League”. Oil had to come from the “Rosneft” LUKOIL and the Italian company Eni. The sum of transaction was estimated in 65 million dollars a year.

The conversation was conducted at ease. The nature of communication testified that the parties meet for the first time. The exchange offers were accompanied by jokes. The Italians, in particular, playfully proposed to send some people in the Russian “Gulag” to “restore mental health”. And at the end of the conversation, when the parties began in a half-joking form to discuss who will pay for the coffee, Savoini mentioned medieval religious doctrine “Moscow – the third Rome” on the Messianic role of Russia in the world.

Suspicions of collusion of Rome and Moscow sounded back in February of this year, when the magazine L’espresso reported that Savoini in October last year held talks with the Russians in the Moscow hotel “Metropol”.

Thursday Savoini said the Italian press that indeed met with businessmen, but were not doing anything illegal, and no Russian money party is not received, writes the BBC Russian service. A similar statement was made by Matteo Salvini.

“Never took a penny, or a Euro or a dollar, or a gallon of vodka in Russia”, – said the politician. According to him, from Moscow he brought no money for the party, but only Souvenirs and gifts for the daughter.

“From Moscow I always brought dolls and “Masha and the bear” for my daughter”, he said.

Animated series about Masha and the bear long been popular in Italy, where the acquired rights not only to its showing on television, but sales of all related products, reports TASS.

Salvini is known as a fan of Vladimir Putin, whom he called “one of the best statesmen” in the world and wore a shirt with his image. Salvini has repeatedly called for the abolition of anti-Russian sanctions, describing their introduction as “madness” from an economic, social and cultural points of view. Due to the sanctions, Italy has lost revenue “20 billion,” said Salvini, which the Russians called “European trump,” writes The Washington Post.

Salvini called for in 2016, the Crimea, although the international community does not recognize Russian, and called the annexation of the Peninsula Russia the legal procedure. He also criticized the policy of NATO and the European Union against Russia in connection with the chemical attack in Salisbury.

In a relatively short time I made several visits to Moscow. On the bookshelf in the office of the Secretary of the party “League” in the headquarters in Milan are among other things the Russian icon and two pictures of Russian President Vladimir Putin. From “the League” also signed a Memorandum on inter-party cooperation with the “United Russia”.

During a visit to Rome last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with the newspaper Corriere della Sera said in constant contact with the “League”. “Salvini are very friendly to our country”, – said Putin.

Matteo Salvini and Gianluca Savoini also attended a dinner hosted by the Italian government in honor of the Russian leader.

According to the Agency Reuters and Italian media, law enforcement agencies of Italy was interested in this story back in February, immediately after the publication of L’espresso. At the same time and began an official investigation.

According to sources Reuters, the Prosecutor’s office was aware of the existence of audio recordings long before Buzzfeed that was published. As part of the investigation was questioned a few people.

Italy’s law prohibits financial support of political parties from abroad. The leaders of the opposition Democratic party demanded that Matteo Salvini reply in Parliament on allegations of corruption.

Last year, the court ordered the “League” to pay for 75 years 49 million dollars, which the party owes the state Treasury in connection with the embezzlement of the previous leader of the “League” Umberto Bossi, who resigned in the Wake of a major scandal. After the court decision, Matteo Salvini said that the party is facing bankruptcy.

“The Northern League” (“League”) is a right – wing party, founded 20 years ago. The party advocates the independence of the Northern provinces of Italy and the formation of the state of Padania with its capital in Milan.

Note, in the West fear that the Kremlin is corrupt and supports nationalist and right-wing movements across Europe. A similar scandal with the same fears, broke out in may in Austria. Then the press has published a video in which the leader of the far-right “freedom Party” Heinz-Christian strache speaks to the woman who called herself the niece of a Russian oligarch. They allegedly discussed the possible financing of the party of Russia. Once published, the Parliament passed a vote of no confidence in the government, and in the end, the Austrian President has dismissed the Cabinet led by Sebastian Kurz.

In 2014, the French newspaper Mediapart reported that the “national front” marine Le Pen received a loan of 9 million euros from the First Czech-Russian Bank. However, no legal consequences for the party that did not result in. Later, there were similar accusations that Le Pen was trying to get a loan in a Russian Bank “Strategy” in the amount of 3 million euros for the financing of the election campaign. Credited in Russia, marine Le Pen was soon after supported the annexation of Crimea by Russia.