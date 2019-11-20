In Italy to open shelters for divorced men who are bankrupt
Such men are in the category of so-called “new poor”.
This writes Eigamal.
As you know, in a divorce spouses in Italy are often bankrupt. According to statistics, 60% of divorces is that the total housing goes to the spouse with which the children are left. In addition, 94% of the cases ex-husbands have to pay alimony. They must do this not only for the child, but the ex-wife.
For this reason, volunteers or Christian organizations to open shelters. There are divorced men can be a maximum of a year.