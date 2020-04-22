In January, 23 of the 25 players had been ill, but the coronavirus not tested, – the player “Intera”

| April 22, 2020 | Sport | No Comments

В январе 23 из 25 игроков переболели, но на коронавирус не тестировали, - игрок "Интера"

Romelu Lukaku

The forward “Intera” Romelu Lukaku suggests that the Nerazzurri players were able to contract the coronavirus before the quarantine.

While 26-year-old player of the national team of Belgium said that 23 players of the team of 25 something ill in January. All the players felt bad, but tests for COVID-19 has not been done.

“In December we had a week off, and then we went back to work. And then 23 out of 25 players was sick. This is not a joke. We played against Cagliari (January 26, 21-th round, 1:1, approx. LB.ua), and about 25 minutes later, one of our defenders left the field (Milan Skrinjar, 17 min, approx. LB.ua). He almost lost consciousness and could not continue to play – Lukaku is quoted by Football Italia.

“Everyone was coughing, threw in the heat during the warm-up a lot more than usual. I years not had the flu.

After the match we had dinner with guests from Puma, but I thanked them and went to sleep.

We passed the tests in COVID-19 at the moment, so we’ll never know what it was,” said Romelu.

Let us add that the first official case of infection with coronavirus in Italy was recorded on 21 February.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr