In January, the first Corvette C8 2020 will be auctioned
Auction house Barrett-Jackson in January to be auctioned the first production model of the new Corvette C8 2020.
All proceeds will go to charity.
It is worth saying that the first production model Corvette C8 2020 identification number VIN 001 will be equipped with the Z51 package. It adds a sports car developed front splitter, rear spoiler and special exhaust system.
In addition to the settings of the style, the package provides an upgraded cooling system, a revised axis ratio and electronic limited slip differential.
Among other features — high-performance suspension, tires Michelin Pilot Sport 4S and upgraded brake system with larger discs and chetyrehporshnevye monobloc Brembo calipers with Z51 logo.
Thanks to the efficient exhaust system, the 6.2-liter Corvette V8 engine has an increased power of 502 HP and 636 Nm of torque. The engine works in pair with the eight-speed transmission with double clutch.
Speed 97 km/h the car is less than 3 seconds.
It is unknown what the trim level the first production model, but even the base LT1 is equipped with eight leather seats with electric adjustment, leather covered steering wheel and a Bose sound system with 10 speakers. Other highlights include access without a key, push-button ignition and a 12-inch digital instrument cluster.
Drivers will also find a removable roof panel, dual-zone climate control and 8-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.