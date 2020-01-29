In January the price of gas rose nearly 9%
“Naftogaz of Ukraine” has set wholesale price of natural gas for households, heat producers and other consumers of PSO in January 2020 at the level of 4.65 UAH per cubic meter. About it reports a press-service NAK.
As noted in a press-service, the price does not include VAT, margins of gatsbies and the cost of transportation of gas transmission and distribution pipelines.
Thus, compared with December 2019 (4,277 UAH per cubic meter) price grew by 8.7%.
Calculated the new price, “Naftogaz” according to the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 17 dated 24 January 2020. Under the new methodology, the price for the current month will be determined in accordance with the actual trading that took place on the 1st and 22nd of this month. The company will publish the price for the current month within a few working days after the 22nd.