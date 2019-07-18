In Japan burned known anime Studio, people died (video)
Thursday, July 18, the Japanese authorities reported about the tragedy in the city of Kyoto. There burned a famous anime Studio Kyoto Animation. It was located in a three-storey building. According to recent reports, killed at least 12 people. Their bodies were found on the second floor of the building. Another 35 people were hospitalized, 10 of them are in critical condition. Obviously, there are missing. The search continues. So the death toll could rise.
As reported by Kyodo news, the fire was the result of arson. It made the 41-year-old man, whose name is not yet known. He entered the Studio during a working day and spilled flammable liquid.
The arsonist was injured and is in hospital. It is guarded by the police. He has already given grateful evidences. The motive is not yet known.
Kyoto Animation is one of the most popular Japanese anime studios. Its first project was the animated series “metal panic? Fumoffu”. It came out in 2003. Two years later, the Studio has released another series — Air. He has become a cult worldwide.
The Studio also produced several feature-length anime shot based on the popular animated series of its own production. One recent project is a Kyoto Animation anime Free!
