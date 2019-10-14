In Japan intend massively to repaint cows zebras: the cause (photo)
Many well-known theory that Zebra stripes animal protect not only from heat but also from insect bites. Scientists from Japan have decided to hold an extraordinary and exciting experiment to prove the validity of this statement or refuting the theory. This writes Hi-news.ru citing the Huffington post.
The main character of the experiment was an ordinary cow. For science she had to endure human manipulation and getting used to the new image.
Scientists painted an animal, turning a simple cow in the African Zebra. Unfortunately, it is not known what dye was used by the researchers-experimenters, but the result of their work is able to impress every stylist and the envy of the specialists, coming up with fantastic animals for movies. Unprecedented hybrid of a cow and Zebra looks very cute.
To participate in this interesting experiment, the experts selected six Japanese black cows. Cows of this breed was chosen because of the lack of light or colored spots on their skins. That is, they were much easier to turn into zebras.
The animals were divided into three groups, a pair of cows, each painted differently:
- A — struck bright white stripes, fully mimicking the color of Zebra;
- “B” — painted dark stripes, almost merging with the color of the coat;
- “C” did nothing.
After this preparatory phase was completed, the researchers proceeded to the observation. The animals went to pasture and scientists prepared at the end of the day to compare the intensity of the impact on cows insects.
Oddly enough, but the results of this fun experiment can be very useful for farming and livestock breeding farms. As it turned out, the insects are significantly less likely to attack the striped cows.
And the animals from the experimental group “A”, that is, those who flaunted grazing with bright white stripes, practically do not suffer from the bites of gadflies and other insects.
Much worse was the case of a cow, reminiscent of the “streaked brunettes”. Animals from group b was badly bitten by blood-sucking insects. But compared to cows, whose appearance scientists are left untouched, animals from the group “b” was lucky.
Black cows from the experimental group “C” was literally exhausted by the activity of blood-sucking insects.
What is the practical use of this experiment? Information resource explains that the experiment showed that it is possible to use safe health of the cow, non-toxic dye and use it to securely protect cows.
