In Japan, opened a hotel with rooms for $1. But there is a condition
The tenant of room for the dollar has to give consent to broadcast their stay on YouTube .
The hotel Business Ryokan Asahi is located in Fukuoka, about a 15-minute walk from Tenjin, the main shopping and entertainment district of the city.
In order to use the service, you do not need to be a media person or to comply with any rules of conduct in the room. The only limitation is that you cannot bare. Changing rooms have a shared bathroom. In fact, the visitor simply exchange their privacy for cheap hotel room.
Resource SoraNews24 sent his reporter Masaoki in the hotel to familiarize with conditions of accommodation and transformation into a YouTube star.
“It is absolutely normal room: Japanese style with cane floors, a folded futon, a low table, a TV and a kettle. Clean and well maintained, similar to a College apartment,” the reporter SoraNews24.
Masaoki reported that the camera in the room so that no blind spots. That is, you will not be able to step out of the picture, except to go to the bathroom. At the same time, the stream transmits only the picture without sound. This is done in order to avoid complaints of copyright infringement by visitor listening to music.
“The only oddity of the hotel is in monoblock heater-air-conditioner. It costs 100 yen per two hours of work, that is, it is possible to spend more than for the entire room,” says Masanori.
Rooms for 130 yen (about $ 1.2) available all days, including weekends. For the week, One Dollar Hotel channel in YouTube has received two thousand+ subscribers and her most popular video has gained 69 thousand views.