In Japan, photographed the new Toyota Land Cruiser 200
August 6, 2019 | Techno | No Comments|
Loading...
The updated SUV Toyota Land Cruiser 200 photographed on the premises in Japan.
As reported on his page in the social network edition Kurdistan Automotive Blog, SUV 2020 model year, which received a modest update package is ready for shipment to dealers.
With changes to the bumpers, lights and grille. Interior upgrades will be limited to new variants and shades of the finishes, and upgrading the infotainment complex.
The engine lineup will remain the same
Loading...