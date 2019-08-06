In Japan, photographed the new Toyota Land Cruiser 200

| August 6, 2019 | Techno | No Comments
Loading...

В Японии сфотографировали обновленный Toyota Land Cruiser 200

The updated SUV Toyota Land Cruiser 200 photographed on the premises in Japan.

As reported on his page in the social network edition Kurdistan Automotive Blog, SUV 2020 model year, which received a modest update package is ready for shipment to dealers.

With changes to the bumpers, lights and grille. Interior upgrades will be limited to new variants and shades of the finishes, and upgrading the infotainment complex.

The engine lineup will remain the same

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.