In Japan, the bunch of grapes was sold for $11 thousand
Bunch of grapes Ruby Roman (“Roman Rubin”) was sold Tuesday at auction in Kanazawa (Ishikawa Prefecture) for 1.2 million yen ($11 thousand at current exchange rates). This was reported by the Agency Kyodo.
The buyer was the owner of the private network of traditional Japanese Inns. “We made a bet of 1.2 million to commemorate the twelfth anniversary of the appearance of this grape variety at the local auctions”, — quotes its words Agency. A bunch of “ruby Roman” was the first to go under the hammer this year.
Grapes “ruby Roman” is valued for its surprisingly sweet ruby red berries with a special refreshing taste. He has large grapes, reaching the size of a Golf ball. This variety was bred in the territory of Ishikawa in 1994, and the sale came only in the 2000s. it is Expected that only this year in Japan will be sold about 26 thousand bunches of such grapes.