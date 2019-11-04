In Japan, there was the second week in a fire at the object from the list of UNESCO (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

In the Japanese village of Shirakawa (Gifu Prefecture), a UNESCO world heritage site, the fire occurred, according to the newspaper Asahi Shimbun. It contains objects of traditional architecture – houses with thatched roofs in the style of gassho-zukuri.

According to the newspaper, citing police and firefighters, as a result nobody has suffered, the object architecture of the fire is not in danger. Reuters with reference to the members of the fire Department it is reported that at least one building was damaged. According to the interlocutor of the Agency, the damage was minimal and the fire was extinguished. The cause of the fire, he never called and refused to specify exactly how many buildings were affected and whether it is under the protection of homes.

Asahi Shimbun notes that the fire occurred at 14:30 local time and engulfed the shed located in the Parking lot at the village. TV channel TBS News also published a video of the fire. The footage shows a blazing building, and near it is one of the houses gassho-zukuri, he the fire did not spread. It clarifies the channel, the barn was located 500 m from the object architecture.

Last week in the Japanese province of Okinawa lit up the Shuri castle, included in the list of world heritage of UNESCO. Information about the victims was not, but, according to the police, the castle completely burnt down the main hall and one of the buildings of the complex. The building was built about 500 years ago and served as the residence of the Governor during a state of Ryukyu. In the list of UNESCO it was in 2000. The Secretary-General of the Japanese Cabinet Yoshihide Suga called the fire in the castle “a tragedy for all mankind.” He promised that the government will do everything possible to restore it.