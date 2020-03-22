In Japan, thousands of people came to see the Olympic flame, ignoring the recommendations of the authorities (photo)
The day before the Olympic flame arrived from Greece to Japan, where from July 24 to August 9, should pass the summer Olympics-2020.
Thus, in the “land of the Rising Sun” started the Olympic torch relay.
Today, the fire has been delivered in Fukushima, where more than 10 thousands of Japanese gathered to see the ceremony of the fire alive, and the queue for photos was at least 500 metres.
The organizers of the ceremony tried to reduce the number of those present, but who wish to witness the Olympic flame is simply ignored safety.
Japan confirmed for more than 1 thousand cases of infection with coronavirus, not counting 712 infected on a cruise ship Diamond Princess.
Sunday morning in Osaka from COVID-19 dead 70-year-old patient, just as from the coronavirus in Japan died 35 people and 235 recovered.