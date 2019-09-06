In Jerusalem, the tourist was sold as a “gold” Shawarma
In Jerusalem swindled the gullible tourist. Reporters found that “the Phrase”, the woman has sold well, very expensive Shawarma.
As the local media, with her card for food took 10100 shekels is $ 2,800. Although the Shawarma was worth only 80 shekels.
Seeing the writing off of huge amounts, a tourist went to the police, what the sellers Shawarma said that just a little mistake.
Law enforcement officers warn that this type of fraud popular tourist spots.