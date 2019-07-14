In July, the cost of vegetables will decline — expert
July 14, 2019 | Business | No Comments|
In Ukraine in July will drop the price of vegetables. This was announced by Executive Director of the Ukrainian discussion club Oleg Pendzin, in exclusive comments correspondent UNN.
“In July of cheaper vegetables, after all, began to enter the harvest to our markets. And on the other hand we have a very large percentage rise in price of vegetables compared to last year. When the bow rose almost 200%, potatoes by 100%. So it turns out that the rise in prices gives headroom for future price reduction,” said Pendzin.
Also, according to him, the drop in prices of vegetables depend on the weather conditions, so today we expect a decline in prices.