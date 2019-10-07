In Kansas city the unknown shot 4 people at the bar and disappeared (PHOTO)

Four died, five injured after bar in the us city of Kansas city in Kansas in the early morning local time, a man came and started shooting, reports RIA “Novosti” with reference to the channel FOX4.

The representative of the local police told the TV station that the shooter only shot nine people, four of them died. Victims of crime have not yet been identified.

Tequila bar KC is a private institution, where can get only the members of the club.

The shooter is not caught, now he’s wanted by the police. ABC News claims that the shooter is Hispanic.

“We do not have enough information to indict the suspect or suspects, we don’t even know how many were there”, – said the press-Secretary of police Thomas Tomasic.