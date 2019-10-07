In Kansas, the shooting occurred at the bar: 4 killed and 5 wounded
In Kansas city (KS) police are looking for one of two suspects who opened fire in a bar on Sunday morning, October 6. As a result, 4 people were killed and 5 wounded. The first suspect police arrested the evening on the same day. This writes CBS News.
The first suspect is Javier Alatorre was arrested in Kansas city in the territory of Missouri. The operation involved police, the Kansas city, the FBI and the Federal Bureau on struggle against alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives.
Another suspect Hugo Villanuev-Morales still is wanted, he is armed and considered extremely dangerous.
Both suspects are accused of 4 murders in the first degree. Bail was set at $1 million for each defendant.
The press-Secretary of police of Kansas city Thomas Tomasic said that apparently the accused and the bar was a skirmish, after which the two assailants left the bar, then returned with weapons.
“We think something happened prior to the shooting, said Tomasic. Unfortunately, the suspects, decided to transfer the dispute to another level: bring a gun and started shooting”.
At the time of the shooting in the bar were about 40 visitors.
After the shot, people ran to the exit, many wounded.
“It’s a pretty small bar, so if two guys come and start shooting, people start running away, where you can,” said Tomasic.
All four dead victims were Hispanic, but Tomasic said that the police have no reason to believe that the shooting was racially motivated. Just a bar near the area where most Hispanics live.
The police are still investigating exactly what happened — viewing video surveillance, interviewing witnesses and conducting search operations.
“It is obvious that surveillance cameras will help to clarify,” said Tomasic.
Family and friends of the victims gathered outside the bar on Sunday, 6 October. Three of the four victims were regular customers of the bar.
One was getting married, the second spent the last moments of life, protecting friends from the bullets, and the third was a hard-working business owner and father of two children.
Juan Ramirez said that among the dead his 29-year-old nephew, who left 6-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter. “I would not wish this on anyone,” said Ramirez.
According to police, the age of those killed : one — fifty, the other thirty, and two — twenty. The victims were not immediately identified, one dead still not identified.
The bartender Jose Valdes before that refused to serve one of the suspects, because he created problems in the bar. The man threw the bartender a Cup and left, but later returned with another man shortly before closing.
Visitor Michael Barajas said that at first did not realize that she could hear gunshots.When he tried to identify the shooter, suddenly received a bullet wound in the shoulder.
“I know I need to move a little faster, but was in shock,” he said.
Valdes said that three of those killed were regular customers of the bar, their parents also frequently visited this place.
“I don’t know what to do with it. A sad day for everyone, he said. — How can I go in there, full of people and just start shooting?”