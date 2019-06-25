In Kazakhstan as a result of explosions at a military warehouse, one person died and dozens were injured (PHOTO)

One person was killed and 31 were hospitalized as a result of ammunition explosions at military depots in Arys Turkestan region of Kazakhstan. This was announced on Monday, the head of the administration of the Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev at the briefing. His words leads TASS.

“In medical institutions hospitalized, 31 injured, two of them in serious condition, the rest – in a state of moderate severity. One person died. In his car was hit by a shell”, – said Shukeyev. Among the victims are four children, writes of the Kazakh branch of radio “Freedom”.

And according to the Chairman of the national coordination center of emergency medical assistance of Kazakhstan Birzhan Ospanov, more than 70 people applied to medical institutions for providing medical care after the explosions of ammunition in military depots in Arys. “At the moment 23 Samoobrona, 48 people taken to hospitals of the cities of Shymkent, Ordabasy. Hospitalized 15 people. Two of them were hospitalized with gunshot wounds”, – he said, noting that threats to the lives of victims.

Umirzak Shukeyev added that given the scale of emergency, the decision to evacuate the population of the entire city, which is home to 45 thousand people. “The population was the media notified that immediately you must leave the city. We every hour conduct a bypass, a detour of the city. Now we can say that the city is almost no one left. If you still have some people left in the cellars, in some shelters, that every hour we spend there bypass, detour and monitoring is the military patrols, the military and the police,” – said the head of the administration.

The group of sappers began the clean up of the shells of the streets of Arys city, said the defense Minister of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev. “For security purposes we ask in the near future to a special resolution of operational staff not to return to places of residence, because on the streets of the city Arys in some areas the roads may still be unexploded ordnance. Now a group of engineers have already started work on cleaning. Once this work is completed, stop the tears, all residents will be invited to return to their homes,” said Yermekbayev, referring to the evacuated residents.

He also noted that all the houses in the city are under the protection of police and military personnel. The Minister stressed that the warehouses “any radioactive ammunition was stored,” and “risk of radiation does not exist.”

According to Umirzak Shukeyev, the region declared an emergency. “Mobilized all the districts, all the next towns,” he said.

The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrote in his Twitter account that he “instructed the Ministers of defense, interior and akim of Turkestan region to take urgent measures on liquidation of consequences of explosions of ammunition”. Then came information that the President sent to the emergency. “The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev crashes in the Turkestan region to familiarise himself with the situation in the town of Arys. Head of state is accompanied Deputy Prime Minister Zhenis kassymbek and the heads of responsible state authorities,” – said the press Secretary of the President Berik of Kurmangali.

Monday in the warehouse of the Armed forces of Kazakhstan located on the territory of the military unit N 44856 near the town of Arys, there was a fire, and then began to burst ammunition. The reasons and circumstances of incident being investigated.

The video, which appeared in social networks, captured by locals in a hurry to leave the city. While dozens of people stand on the track trying to catch a ride. Hundreds of people go on foot over rough terrain.

User November Kenzhegarayev November published on the social network Facebook video depicting the effects of explosions in a residential area of Arys – out window openings private home of glass, the partially collapsed ceiling. “It looks like a bomb fell. The whole Windows left,” says the eyewitness.

In one of the videos of Arys removed after the explosion lifted up a mushroom-shaped column of smoke, and then the blast wave reaches residential areas.

In the second half of day the Chairman of the Committee for emergency situations of the Ministry of internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Vladimir Bekker said that to cope with the fire in military warehouses have not yet succeeded. “The fire is still ongoing. In the warehouses there are some sporadic explosions and detonation of ammunition. Forces and means enough for today – immediately after the incident was drawn here fire-rescue units of the departments of the Turkestan region and the city of Shymkent. In General, the emergency is 51 units of equipment and 357 personnel,” explained Becker.

He noted that the situation in the city is quite complicated. “In the vicinity and in the city there are shells, including not exploding. We observed that high voltage power lines damaged: broken wires, littered with props. I want to appeal to the people of the city [with a call] to refrain from visiting the houses, that it has not led to more tragic consequences,” – said the Chairman of the Committee for emergency situations.

As said at the same briefing, the Minister of defense of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev, “explosions can last for several days”, in connection with which the city is still some time will remain dangerous situation.

Thirteen the movement of passenger trains of local and international communication suspended on the site Shymkent – Arys – Timur in connection with the situation in the town of Arys.

Among the detained trains were trains, EN route Ufa – Tashkent, Almaty – Saratov, Samarkand – Nur-Sultan, and a number of local areas. As reported in Monday’s “Kyrgyz Railways” canceled train Bishkek – Moscow, which was supposed to go from the capital of Kyrgyzstan on June 25.

Currently accepted measures to ensure the security of passenger trains, as well as for the supply of passenger trains with water, diesel fuel and all necessary. Information about delay of trains are announced over the loudspeakers, and available reference stations through which trains pass.

Explosions at military facilities in Arys occurred previously. More than 10 years ago, in March 2009, two kilometers from the city in the warehouses of the scientific production Association, located near the military unit of the defense Ministry, the ignition of explosives with the subsequent detonation of ammunition prepared for disposal. The explosions then four people were killed and 16 people were injured. Was the evacuation of the residents of the military town of Arys garrison.

In 2015 the explosion in the city killed one person. According to authorities, the incident with a tragic outcome occurred during the disposal of ammunition.