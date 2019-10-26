In Kazakhstan in the new shopping complex floor made of fragments of tombstones with portraits of the deceased (PHOTOS, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Police Department city of Oskemen, in Eastern Kazakhstan, holds a check upon the actions of the contractor in the construction of the shopping center “Alem”, which after opening discovered that the floor in the TD is made of fragments of tombstones.

“Police checks on the fact of presence of structure of a criminal offense under article 294 of the Criminal code of Kazakhstan (“Vandalism”), the actions of contractors engaged in the laying of the floor”, – stated in the message of press-service police Department of the city. Vandalism, that is the desecration of buildings and other structures, inscriptions, drawings, or other actions that offend public morality, punishable in Kazakhstan a fine of up to $ 160 monthly wage or community service of 160 hours, or arrest for up to 40 days.

Earlier in social networks there were photos of TD “Alem”, which shows that when you create a floor mosaic from pieces of tile were used fragments of monuments with portraits of the deceased, reports YK-news.kz.

In the administration of the shopping center confirmed this fact, but shifted the responsibility on the contractor who performed the construction work and, accordingly, was engaged in the purchase of building materials. “The repair work was finished, the floor was covered with dust. To see the material from which made the tiles, it was impossible. The fact came to light only at the end of repair work”, – reported in administration.

Provider of these building materials was an individual entrepreneur Kozyrev, whose granite workshop has been creating tombstones. Unnecessary cropping of granite in the workshop collect and then sell if the buyer is located. Usually this is a clean trim, but this time one of the staff that has been creating portraits on the gravestones, threw them in the container monument, which is refused by the customer. Workers had to sort the material, but for some reason did not.